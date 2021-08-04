Texoma Local
Chance of Rain Thursday; Windy and Hot Weekend

Weekend sun, heat, and winds to 30 mph in the forecast
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
An upper wave located to our west will track across our skies Thursday and bring a fair chance (30%) of showers. This activity will be primarily heat-driven so the rain window looks to be late morning through about sunset on Thursday.

The steering winds forecast shows two upper troughs traversing our skies between now and Saturday. The first one, as mentioned, brings a chance of rain Thursday and the second brings no rain as it will track farther north. However, the second trough will contribute to gusty weekend winds in Texoma.

Good weekend news: the haze should be gone as the gusty winds ‘mix out’ the pestilence of murk we’ve put up with this week. Temperatures will edge close to 100 degrees this weekend and early next week with ‘feels like’ numbers well over the century mark from Saturday onward. But, at least we’ll have some blue sky for a change.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Partly cloudy, 30% Showers and a few thunderstorms

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy

Saturday: Sunny, Hot and Windy

Sunday: Sunny, Hot and Windy

Monday: Hot and breezy

Tuesday: Hot and breezy

Wednesday: Sunny, close to 100 degrees

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12

