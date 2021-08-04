COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - It seems the Collinsville Pirates have dropped their anchor in the playoffs.

Collinsville has made the post season for the last five years in a row, which is no easy task. The Pirates face teams like Lindsay, Trenton, Tom Bean and Tioga. They are all vying for one of the top four spots. But from now on, the goal is no longer just making it there. They want to play deeper into the year.

“We’d really like to get passed the 1st and the 2nd round,” head coach Garrett Patterson said. “That’s really the ultimate goal right now for where we are in our program. We feel like if you can get to the third round, you’re a pretty good program.”

“No one on this team is going to give up,” receiver Colin Barnes said. “We’re going to go as hard as we can all the time. We just have so much young talent and so much room to grow, for the years I have left here, so it’s exciting.”

With a that bounty of young talent, the Pirates will have to navigate through some tough waters at the start. They will have to get their underclassmen some meaningful game time experience, but when the time comes for district play, coach Patterson’s bunch believes they will be a force to be reckoned with.

“The youth is going to be a good thing and a bad thing,” Patterson said. “(We are) really talented, but at the same time, not very experienced. That’s going to be a challenge for us to see how fast we overcome that experience.”

“Being a young team doesn’t absolutely mean we don’t have any skill,” offensive lineman Tieler Mercer said. “It just means we have more practice to come.”

