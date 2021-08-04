Texoma Local
Grayson County schools announce COVID-19 protocols

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Grayson County, Texas (KXII) - With summer coming to a close, Sherman and Denison schools and Austin College are prepping for their students’ return.

Micha Wadley, a Denison seventh-grader, said she spent the last school year online, and this year she can’t wait to be in person again.

“I’m glad to go and see my friends,” said Wadley.

When she goes back to the classroom, she won’t have to wear a mask.

“I’ll probably bring a mask just in case, but if I don’t wanna wear it, I probably won’t wear it because I don’t really like wearing masks,” said Wadley. “I’m glad it’s optional, and kids can be comfortable with what they want.”

Both Denison and Sherman ISD gave families and students the option to wear face masks.

They said they are following Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting government entities from requiring face coverings.

But, with the CDC recommending face masks again, Sherman’s spokeswoman Arena Blake said the district is encouraging people to take those extra precautions.

“It’s gonna be an individual decision, but we’re hoping and asking our families to partner with us to do these things that we know will stop the spread of COVID,” said Blake.

Austin College is a different story.

Since they are a private university, they’ve chosen to require masks indoors, including inside dorms.

“We feel it’s important to prioritize the health and safety of our entire community,” said Chief Marketing Officer at Austin College, Lynn Womble, Ph.D. “So, having these protocols in place and the commitment from everyone to follow them has been really outstanding for Austin College.”

Both Denison schools and Austin College have a full breakdown of their COVID-19 protocols online.

Sherman ISD said to expect theirs to go up on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

