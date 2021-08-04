Texoma Local
Indiana mother accused of chopping up husband, forcing kids to help hide body

By WSBT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) - Police say an Indiana woman killed her husband and chopped up his body then forced her two children to help put the parts in bags and clean up the crime scene.

Thessalonica Allen, 34, faces more than a half-dozen charges, including murder, abuse of a corpse and child neglect. She is accused of shooting her husband, Randy Allen, last Tuesday inside an apartment in LaPorte, Indiana, according to court documents.

Warning: This article contains disturbing details that may be upsetting to readers.

The two children who were home at the time told police they heard a loud bang and saw Randy Allen lying on the ground, asking them to call 911, but their mother told them not to. An autopsy found the bullet entered his spinal cord area, and the doctor concluded he was likely not able to move and bled to death.

Police say Thessalonica Allen then put his body in her daughter’s closet. Later, they say she woke up her kids in the middle of the night and asked them to help carry the body to the car. Court documents say they tried several times, but he was too heavy.

Thessalonica Allen, 34, faces more than a half-dozen charges, including murder, abuse of a corpse and child neglect, in relation to the death of her husband, Randy Allen.(Source: WSBT via CNN)

The next day, she allegedly used an ax to cut off his legs and had her children help put him into a bag and clean up the crime scene. According to investigators, she had plans to put him in his car and light it on fire.

Randy Allen’s family members say they are shocked and beyond saddened by what happened.

“We’re devastated. This was a senseless murder that didn’t have to happen,” said Randy’s older sister, Sharon Colmen.

When police searched the apartment, along with the body, they found a handwritten to-do list that included items such as “hit him with a hammer and stab him” and “roll up body in sheets and plastic bags.”

“When I was told, I just started screaming. I lost it. Can’t imagine what the kids are going through,” said Randy’s aunt, Patricia Blanton.

Randy Allen's wife is accused of killing him. His family says they are shocked and beyond saddened by what happened.(Source: WSBT via CNN)

Thessalonica Allen told police she shot her husband after he choked and attacked her. She is set to be in court for her initial hearing Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WSBT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

