Major development announced at Ardmore Industrial Airpark

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A major development to the Ardmore airpark was announced today. The 124 million dollar development is expected to help spread Oklahoma businesses across the nation as well as bring new business in.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction on the Global Transportation and Industrial Park.

According to Ardmore Chamber of Commerce president Mita Bates discussions among the involved parties began over two years ago all leading to today.

“Those discussions have led us to develop a plan for an intermodal facility and to begin to lay that groundwork for the industrial park and an air cargo facility,” said Bates”

The 200 acres of shovel-ready land will soon have the facilities to accommodate storage and transportation for many new businesses.

The size and location of the facility makes it the perfect spot for the expansion according to congressman Tom Cole.

“Its our window to the south and with this facility its our window to the world,” said Cole.

The project will cost $124 million to complete...supplied by a combination of federal funding and investments from partners Watco, Knightsbridge Partners, and the Chickasaw nation.

“This is a pretty extraordinary investment that we’re going to see here between local, state, federal, tribal governments and private enterprise,” said Cole.

A substantial economic impact is expected to follow the updated facility.

According to a recent economic analysis found that the project could bring in as many as 18 thousand new jobs and over a billion dollars in labor income for the state.

“We’ll create warehouse facilities, manufacturing facilities that will come here to utilize the assets that are here and those will be the people employing those individuals and contributing to our economy,” Bates said.”

Construction is set to begin shortly but there is no set date on when the project will be complete.

