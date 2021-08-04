Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Major development announced at Ardmore Industrial Airpark

By Kemper Ball
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A major development to the Ardmore airpark was announced today. The 124 million dollar development is expected to help spread Oklahoma businesses across the nation as well as bring new business in.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction on the Global Transportation and Industrial Park.

According to Ardmore Chamber of Commerce president Mita Bates discussions among the involved parties began over two years ago all leading to today.

“Those discussions have led us to develop a plan for an intermodal facility and to begin to lay that groundwork for the industrial park and an air cargo facility,” said Bates”

The 200 acres of shovel-ready land will soon have the facilities to accommodate storage and transportation for many new businesses.

The size and location of the facility makes it the perfect spot for the expansion according to congressman Tom Cole.

“Its our window to the south and with this facility its our window to the world,” said Cole.

The project will cost $124 million to complete...supplied by a combination of federal funding and investments from partners Watco, Knightsbridge Partners, and the Chickasaw nation.

“This is a pretty extraordinary investment that we’re going to see here between local, state, federal, tribal governments and private enterprise,” said Cole.

A substantial economic impact is expected to follow the updated facility.

According to a recent economic analysis found that the project could bring in as many as 18 thousand new jobs and over a billion dollars in labor income for the state.

“We’ll create warehouse facilities, manufacturing facilities that will come here to utilize the assets that are here and those will be the people employing those individuals and contributing to our economy,” Bates said.”

Construction is set to begin shortly but there is no set date on when the project will be complete.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ladonia police department is working with the Texas Rangers in their search for a suspect...
Law enforcement actively searching for suspect in Ladonia homicide
Over 600 single-family homes will be coming to Sherman, after council members approved phase...
Another major development coming to Sherman
2 people found dead in Calera home
One-year-old flown from Calera murder scene dies
Andrew Waltz
Ardmore man gets 15 years in Lone Grove teen’s overdose death
Cases of coronavirus are rising throughout Texoma again, leaving hospitals with a sense of deja...
Mercy Ardmore facing tough decisions as coronavirus cases rise

Latest News

Calera police found 31-year-old Tiffani Hill and 42-year-old John Donato dead in their home...
Names released in Calera double murder-suicide
Grayson County schools announce COVID-19 protocols
Grayson County schools announce COVID-19 protocols
School masks
Oklahoma doctor does not expect session on virus masking
Names released in Calera double murder-suicide