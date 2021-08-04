Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Several families lose belongings, a neighbor in Sherman apartment complex fire

By Mike Rogers
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several families lost their homes, all of their belongings and a neighbor after a deadly fire at a the Hilltop Village Apartments Friday evening.

Among them, Christian Mercer and five-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter.

“I just tried to bury his head in my chest because you couldn’t breathe, you couldn’t see, nothing,” Mercer said. “When I opened the door the flames and smoke were so strong it sucked it in at us.”

Mercer and her family got out just in time and watched their home, “hard work and everything they had” for the last six years go up in flames.

“I’m a single mom,” Mercer said. “All the years of hard work and stuff to provide for my children went up in flames in thirty minutes.”

The fire destroyed several units at the apartment complex.

The flames even killed Mercer’s neighbor, Nelwin Jackson, 64.

“We knew her personally and we’re sitting there and there’s nothing you can do,” Mercer said.

Mercer and her children are staying in housing provided by the Red Cross and Hilltop Village apartments along with several other people displaced by the fire.

“It’s everything that we had worked for,” said Mercer’s daughter, Chrissy Cook. “My room, I had worked so hard for it to look like that and for it to look the way that it did. It was hard.”

The Sherman Fire Marshal is still investigating what caused the fire.

Mercer’s brother has set up a go fund me for the family, and several organizations are also working to set up fundraisers for everyone affected.

But Mercer says it’s the loss of her neighbor, Jackson, that hurts the most.

“Materialistic things you can replace but somebody else you can’t replace them,” Mercer said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Calera home
One-year-old flown from Calera murder scene dies
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-yer-old man was driving a pickup truck Saturday night, on N...
10-year-old boy dies in crash caused by drunk driver
Over 600 single-family homes will be coming to Sherman, after council members approved phase...
Another major development coming to Sherman
A Bryan County man was flown to a Plano hospital after crashing his motorcycle near Durant.
Bryan County man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash

Latest News

A new mayor and city commissioner were chosen by the remaining city commissioners on Tuesday.
Ardmore city commissioners name new Mayor and member
Texoma counties vaccination rates slow with covid cases increase
Weekly vaccination rates slow in Texoma as covid cases rise
The Ladonia police department is working with the Texas Rangers in their search for a suspect...
Law enforcement actively searching for suspect in Ladonia homicide
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office hiring investigator as sex crimes rise
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office hiring investigator as sex crimes rise