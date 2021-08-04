Several families lose belongings, a neighbor in Sherman apartment complex fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several families lost their homes, all of their belongings and a neighbor after a deadly fire at a the Hilltop Village Apartments Friday evening.

Among them, Christian Mercer and five-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter.

“I just tried to bury his head in my chest because you couldn’t breathe, you couldn’t see, nothing,” Mercer said. “When I opened the door the flames and smoke were so strong it sucked it in at us.”

Mercer and her family got out just in time and watched their home, “hard work and everything they had” for the last six years go up in flames.

“I’m a single mom,” Mercer said. “All the years of hard work and stuff to provide for my children went up in flames in thirty minutes.”

The fire destroyed several units at the apartment complex.

The flames even killed Mercer’s neighbor, Nelwin Jackson, 64.

“We knew her personally and we’re sitting there and there’s nothing you can do,” Mercer said.

Mercer and her children are staying in housing provided by the Red Cross and Hilltop Village apartments along with several other people displaced by the fire.

“It’s everything that we had worked for,” said Mercer’s daughter, Chrissy Cook. “My room, I had worked so hard for it to look like that and for it to look the way that it did. It was hard.”

The Sherman Fire Marshal is still investigating what caused the fire.

Mercer’s brother has set up a go fund me for the family, and several organizations are also working to set up fundraisers for everyone affected.

But Mercer says it’s the loss of her neighbor, Jackson, that hurts the most.

“Materialistic things you can replace but somebody else you can’t replace them,” Mercer said.

