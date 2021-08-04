Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

US ranks last in healthcare analysis of high-income countries

Health insurance in the U.S. does not provide enough protections, according to the president of...
Health insurance in the U.S. does not provide enough protections, according to the president of the Commonwealth Fund. That forces Americans to skip care or become burdened with medical debt.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States once again ranked last overall in a healthcare analysis of high-income countries, despite spending more money on the system.

The U.S. was last in four of five areas of healthcare: access, equity, outcomes and administrative efficiency. But it was 2nd plane in care process.

The U.S. ranked last overall despite spending a far greater share of its economy on healthcare, according to the Commonwealth Fund, which promotes better healthcare access and quality.

The country has landed last overall in all seven studies the group has conducted since 2004.

Health insurance in the U.S. does not provide enough protections, according to David Blumenthal, president of the Commonwealth Fund. That forces Americans to compromise their health by skipping care or to become burdened with medical debt.

Norway, the Netherlands and Australia were ranked highest in the report.

The U.S. was the only one of the 11 nations surveyed not to have universal health insurance coverage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 600 single-family homes will be coming to Sherman, after council members approved phase...
Another major development coming to Sherman
2 people found dead in Calera home
One-year-old flown from Calera murder scene dies
Andrew Waltz
Ardmore man gets 15 years in Lone Grove teen’s overdose death
The Ladonia police department is working with the Texas Rangers in their search for a suspect...
Law enforcement actively searching for suspect in Ladonia homicide
Cases of coronavirus are rising throughout Texoma again, leaving hospitals with a sense of deja...
Mercy Ardmore facing tough decisions as coronavirus cases rise

Latest News

FILE - In this June 1, 2021 file photo, Mike Carey speaks at the kickoff of his 15th...
Trump-backed Carey, centrist Brown win Ohio US House primary races
Body cam video details the initial response to June's deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.
Video released of officers responding to condo collapse
Body cam video details the initial response to June's deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.
GRAPHIC: 'It's gone, it's gone' - Bodycam shows condo collapse response by police
FILE - In this May 21, 2019, file photo Wendy Sherman arrives to meet with Speaker of the House...
Lawmakers debate repealing Saddam Hussein-era war measures on Iraq
Appearing before the panel, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke up for one apparent...
Biden White House pushes to reveal Iraq war authorization