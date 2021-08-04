Weekly vaccination rates slow in Texoma as covid cases rise

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - In all of Texoma, Pontotoc County has the highest vaccination rate at 45%, while McCurtain County has the lowest at just under 27%.

“Well I feel that people should make their choice but they should remember with their choices they have consequences so if you don’t get vaccinated and you get sick that isn’t somebody else’s fault,” Poland said.

Mark Poland lives in Sherman, he is an essential worker and said that is one of the reasons why he got his COVID-19 vaccine.

Other Texomans are against it.

“Since it started it’s been so wishy washy how you need to how you don’t, masks how you need to wear them no you don’t, and with any good vaccine you don’t rush it,” Devon Hathaway said.

Almost 38% of people in Grayson County 12 and older are fully vaccinated, something infectious disease specialist Dr. Minaxi Rathod said is very low.

“The vaccination is very very effective even for the delta variant,” Rathod said.

Dr. Rathod said around 90% of COVID patients in Grayson County hospitals are not vaccinated.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus has doubled within the last week she said.

“Your chances of getting serious infection is much less your hospitalization rate is much less the way you are going to be transmitting would also be decreasing,” Rathod said.

Dr. Rathod said all vaccines are more than 80% effective and suggests everyone wear masks, practice social distancing, and proper hygiene like washing hands, the same way they have been.

Texas and Oklahoma have not mandated any masks or vaccines, although some private companies have.

Texomans we spoke to appreciate the freedom to choose.

“I feel like everybody should get vaccinated but it is a choice,” Montrel Orum said.

