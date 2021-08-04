Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Woman arrested for pointing, waving gun at drivers on US-75 in Howe

Philissa Ashford
Philissa Ashford(Grayson Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A case of road rage on U.S. Highway 75 in Grayson County landed a woman in jail Monday.

Howe Police say they got a 911 call about someone waving and pointing a pistol at other drivers in the southbound lanes just before 3 p.m.

Phillissa Ashford was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after one of those victims identified her pistol.

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ladonia police department is working with the Texas Rangers in their search for a suspect...
Law enforcement actively searching for suspect in Ladonia homicide
Over 600 single-family homes will be coming to Sherman, after council members approved phase...
Another major development coming to Sherman
Andrew Waltz
Ardmore man gets 15 years in Lone Grove teen’s overdose death
2 people found dead in Calera home
One-year-old flown from Calera murder scene dies
Cases of coronavirus are rising throughout Texoma again, leaving hospitals with a sense of deja...
Mercy Ardmore facing tough decisions as coronavirus cases rise

Latest News

Several families lost their homes, all of their belongings and a neighbor after a deadly fire...
Several families lose belongings, a neighbor in Sherman apartment complex fire
A new mayor and city commissioner were chosen by the remaining city commissioners on Tuesday.
Ardmore appoints new city commissioner, picks new mayor
Texoma counties vaccination rates slow with covid cases increase
Weekly vaccination rates slow in Texoma as COVID cases rise
The Ladonia police department is working with the Texas Rangers in their search for a suspect...
Law enforcement actively searching for suspect in Ladonia homicide