Woman arrested for pointing, waving gun at drivers on US-75 in Howe

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A case of road rage on U.S. Highway 75 in Grayson County landed a woman in jail Monday.

Howe Police say they got a 911 call about someone waving and pointing a pistol at other drivers in the southbound lanes just before 3 p.m.

Phillissa Ashford was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after one of those victims identified her pistol.

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.