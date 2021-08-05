Denison man convicted in Sherman apartment murder

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury convicted a Denison man of murder Thursday afternoon after a four day trial.

Lindsley Cravens, 31, is accused of fatally shooting his mother’s boyfriend, 58-year-old Stephen Obar, at the Country Village Apartments last August.

Police said the two got into a verbal argument inside the apartment, which led to Cravens pulling out a gun, before he fatally shot Obar.

The jury is now deliberating a sentence. Cravens faces anywhere from 5 to 99 years in prison.

