Denison man convicted in Sherman apartment murder

Lindsley Cravens is charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex last August.
Lindsley Cravens is charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex last August.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury convicted a Denison man of murder Thursday afternoon after a four day trial.

Lindsley Cravens, 31, is accused of fatally shooting his mother’s boyfriend, 58-year-old Stephen Obar, at the Country Village Apartments last August.

Police said the two got into a verbal argument inside the apartment, which led to Cravens pulling out a gun, before he fatally shot Obar.

The jury is now deliberating a sentence. Cravens faces anywhere from 5 to 99 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

