Family loses temporary home to fire after home destroyed in March fire

By Emily Tabar
Updated: 34 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A trailer destroyed by a fire in Van Alstyne this afternoon.

Crews from Van Alstyne and Anna arrived at a ranch on Hynds Ranch Road to find a trailer parked under a car port in flames.

Officials said no one was inside at the time of the fire, and flames were put out in under an hour.

The family that lives at the ranch said they had been living in the trailer because a fire destroyed their home in March and they were still rebuilding.

The trailer wasn’t insured and they’ll have to buy another. The cause is being investigated.

