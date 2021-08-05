Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Healdton father in jail for murder in drunk driving crash that killed 10-year-old son

Jeremy GIrty
Jeremy GIrty(Marshall Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - The Healdton father who troopers say was driving impaired over the weekend in a crash that killed his own 10-year-old son is in jail for murder.

Jeremy Girty is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a slew of charges including second degree murder and DUI.

Troopers say the 42-year-old was drunk when he lost control and rolled his picku, ejecting the boy Saturday night on North Airport Road near Fox.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera police found 31-year-old Tiffani Hill and 42-year-old John Donato dead in their home...
Names released in Calera double murder-suicide
A Texoma family is stuck in Mexico tonight after they were kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight...
Texoma family kicked off Spirit Airlines flight over mask
Justin Marquiwis Cuba
Murder warrant issued for suspect in Ladonia homicide
Philissa Ashford
Woman arrested for pointing, waving gun at drivers on US-75 in Howe
Grayson County schools announce COVID-19 protocols
Grayson County schools announce COVID-19 protocols

Latest News

An explosion and fire was reported Thursday morning at H&P Farms in Mead, Oklahoma.
Man burned in explosion, fire at Bryan Co. marijuana grow site
Justin Marquiwis Cuba
Murder warrant issued for suspect in Ladonia homicide
ardmore park shooting gets 18 years
Teen gets 18 years in Ardmore park shooting that left woman paralyzed
Prayer vigil for a Paris detective battling for his life with Covid-19 was held Wednesday night
Prayer vigil for Paris officer battling Covid