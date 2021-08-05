Healdton father in jail for murder in drunk driving crash that killed 10-year-old son

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - The Healdton father who troopers say was driving impaired over the weekend in a crash that killed his own 10-year-old son is in jail for murder.

Jeremy Girty is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a slew of charges including second degree murder and DUI.

Troopers say the 42-year-old was drunk when he lost control and rolled his picku, ejecting the boy Saturday night on North Airport Road near Fox.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither was wearing a seat belt.

