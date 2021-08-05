Texoma Local
Man burned in explosion, fire at Bryan Co. marijuana grow site

An explosion and fire was reported Thursday morning at H&P Farms in Mead, Oklahoma.
An explosion and fire was reported Thursday morning at H&P Farms in Mead, Oklahoma.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - One man was injured after an explosion and fire at a marijuana grow site in Mead Thursday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Mead Cemetery Road just south of U.S. Highway 70 at H&P Farms, a licensed grow site according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

An officer on scene says the owner of H&P Farms, Harold Lowcy, caught on fire, put himself out and drove himself to the hospital.

First responders from multiple agencies have been called to the scene where the farm and nearest home to the grow caught fire.

Chemicals and fertilizer used to grow marijuana are believed to be what exploded.

Officers aren’t letting anybody on Mead Cemetery Road, even residents that live on this road are being told to leave and come back at a later time.

News 12 has a crew at the scene and will have more on this throughout the day.

