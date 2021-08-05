Murray County attorney accused of assaulting friend with baseball bat

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in the hospital and a Murray County attorney is in jail after police say a friendly check-in turned into an near-deadly assault.

Murray County attorney Lance Timothy Lance was arrested June 29th and is now being held at the Murray County Jail on a million dollar bond.

Sulphur police chief Michael Plunkett said this isn’t the first call they’ve responded to about Lance.

“We’ve responded several times,” Plunkett said. “It’s been increasing over the last several weeks, maybe even the last several months. And it has tended to be a little more intense each time.”

A day before the assault, police were called to Lance’s home for a welfare check. A friend at the scene told police to be careful because Lance had booby-trapped the door with a shotgun.

Plunkett said police carefully proceeded and found that Lance had indeed booby-trapped the door with a shotgun so that anyone who opened it would be shot in the gut.

The next day, that friend was in the hospital, claiming that at Lance’s mother’s request, he had come by to check on Lance again, this time bringing a pizza for them to share.

Police received a 911 call from Lance, who said that there was a burglar in his home. Moments later the hospital called, saying they were treating an assault victim-that friend, who said he didn’t get past the front door before Lance hit him with a baseball bat.

Plunkett said Lance told a different story, saying the friend had come into his house and woken him up, and then he started hitting the friend with the bat.

“His demeanor was that he had used it out of anger rather than self-defense,” Plunkett said. “His statement was that if we came back tomorrow that we wouldn’t be responding to an injury that we’d be carrying out a body bag.”

Plunkett said Lance admitted that there was no burglary, and that he had called police after the assault.

Plunkett said the victim was badly beaten, still in the hospital as of a few days ago, but is expected to live.

Plunkett said he’s proud that his force kept the community safe.

“Personally, as a police officer, we certainly are concerned,” Plunkett said. “The outcome, hopefully it betters everyone. The public health, not only the victim but the subject that was arrested. If he has issues that maybe the judicial system can help him with, then we certainly hope he gets that. That benefits all of us.”

Lance’s license to practice law is currently suspended. KXII called Lance’s office for comment but was not able to reach anyone.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.