POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Cardinals are coming off a tremendous season. They went 9-3 and made it to the area finals.

Matt Poe’s bunch has some holes to fill. Pottsboro will have a new quarterback and almost an entirely new offensive line. There will be some new faces, but this team expects everyone to get up to speed very quickly.

“We have a lot of new players and new young players,” linebacker Cooper Dobbs said. “I’m excited to see all of them show and and earn their spot. It’s a good time out here and I’m ready to see it.”

“I think we’re going to be a pretty good team this year,” lineman Bailey May said. “With the new players we have, they are pretty good. They have been working all summer, working out, getting stronger.”

“I think we are really athletic,” head coach Matt Poe said. “We have some guys that have not played a whole lot of Friday nights. They are a little inexperienced but I think we are going to have good team speed and I think we are going to be really athletic. We are just excited to get started and see what they can do.”

When you play at Pottsboro, it doesn’t matter how much experience you have. The bar doesn’t move. Matt Poe expects big things from his team again this year.

“Our expectations don’t change,” Poe said. “We are going to bring our kids up to where our expectations are and that’s to hopefully win the district championship.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.