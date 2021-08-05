Prayer vigil for Paris officer battling Covid

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A prayer vigil for a Paris police officer fighting for his life against covid-19, was held Wednesday afternoon at the Paris police department.

“I think he’s going to pull through, he’s going to do just fine, I got all the faith in the world, especially after seeing this tonight,” Padier said.

Chris Widner is a Paris Police detective battling for his life with COVID-19.

For almost two weeks now he has been hospitalized at UT Tyler on a ventilator.

“Hopefully our prayers here will bring him back to us and we are just going to keep praying for him and supporting his family in any way that we can,” Salter said.

Canine handler Jeff Padier came up with the idea for a vigil two days ago.

Word spread fast, and by Wednesday night dozens of people came to pray and show their support for Detective Widner and his family.

“To see the community come out and support one of our officers that they don’t know it’s a tremendous feeling of it brings it back to why people sign up to do this job and that basically it’s to protect our community,” Salter said.

Other officers and friends were shocked when they first heard of Detective Widner being in the hospital with covid as they said he is a healthy individual with no pre-existing health conditions.

His family declined to comment on whether he is vaccinated.

Friends and co-workers said he is a generous and kind man.

“He’s a funny guy, he likes to laugh likes to joke but he’s serious he’s nice, I’m not ashamed to say it, I Ioved the guy,” Padier said.

Detective Widner has an off duty job mowing lawns and while he’s stuck in the hospital, his coworkers have stepped up and mowed the lawns.

A go fund me and other fundraisers have been put in place for Detective Widner’s medical bills and travel and lodging expenses for his wife and 14 year old son.

“Get better dude we need you out here on the streets common get better,” Padier said.

