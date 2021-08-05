Teen pleads guilty of shooting a women that left her paralyzed

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Eighteen- year-old Jackson Williams was given 18 years in prison for shooting a woman last year.

Williams was charged as a youthful offender, because he was nearly eighteen at the time of the incident.

The 20-year-old women was shot in her car in Charlotte park after a marijuana deal went wrong for Williams.

The women was not part of the drug deal and only an innocent bystander.

The bullet severed her spinal cord and left her paralyzed.

Williams must serve a minimum of 15 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.