Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Tom Bean Tomcats

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - The Tom Bean Tom Cats head into the 2021 season under new leadership as Aaron Whitmire takes the reins of the program.

“The identity of are program is going to be high character kids with a tone of heart with great effort and great attitude,” Whitemire said. “What we’re looking for is 100 percent. We won’t as for 101 but we won’t except 99. Our expectations are very simple, other than that, we’re going to put a great product on the field.”

Whitmire believes his program will find success and his players are starting to buy in as well.

“I want to leave an impression on this team when I leave,” running back Chris Harmon said. “We want to make the playoffs and not only win two games. We have have to work harder and listen to the coaches and be coachable.”

”People in the past think we’re more of a basketball town instead of football,” linebacker Gage Moore said. “I want them to think that we are a football team instead of being basketball and basketball only.”

Whitemire’s focus heading into his first season isn’t on wins and loses, but on doing the little things right.

“We come out and do what you’re coached to do,” Whitemire said. “The wins will come. It’s going to take us getting over the fact, oh the games over. No longer. That’s not the case, playe the next play. So when we put that together, playing the next play with all the expectations that we have, I believe we have a great shot. I really do.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera police found 31-year-old Tiffani Hill and 42-year-old John Donato dead in their home...
Names released in Calera double murder-suicide
An explosion and fire was reported Thursday morning at H&P Farms in Mead, Oklahoma.
Man burned in explosion, fire at Bryan Co. marijuana grow site
A Texoma family is stuck in Mexico tonight after they were kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight...
Texoma family kicked off Spirit Airlines flight over mask
Justin Marquiwis Cuba
Murder warrant issued for suspect in Ladonia homicide
Philissa Ashford
Woman arrested for pointing, waving gun at drivers on US-75 in Howe

Latest News

Tom Bean Tomcats Kickoff Countdown
Tom Bean Tomcats Kickoff Countdown
Pottsboro Cardinals Kickoff Countdown
Pottsboro Cardinals
Collinsville Pirates Kickoff Countdown
Collinsville Pirates
Collinsville Pirates Kickoff Countdown
Collinsville Pirates Kickoff Countdown