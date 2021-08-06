BELLS, Texas (KXII) - After a solid outing in 2020, the Bells Panthers are heading into the upcoming season hungry for a deep run in the postseason.

“Winning nine games the last two years is great but we’re not satisfied with that,” head coach Dale West said. “To take our program to the next level we have to do all the little things correct all the time. We have a bunch of good, hardworking kids and blue collar workers and we’re going to come out here and you’re going to know when you play us because we’re going to scrape and play physical and play hard.”

The Panthers return plenty of starters from last year which they think can help them make a push for a state title.

”We’ll be able to help some of the newer people that are coming in,” Bells center Quinton Douglas said. “Help show what we need to do and help us to further advance from where we already are.”

“It’s going to be a good one,” Bells lineman Peyton Handle said. “Everyone’s going to know who we are by the end of it. I can promise you that. We’re going to make a strong playoff run, go farther than we ever have and compete for a state championship.”

“We have the kids,” West said. “We just have to figure out where they go and our senior leadership is going to take us a long ways for sure.”

The Bells defense will feature six new starters which means the Panthers will be leaning on the offense to start the season.

“Last year was different,” West said. “The defense had to carry us early while the offense got going. But we’re a team and we’re all Panthers so we’ll figure out a way to get it done.”

