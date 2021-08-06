Community Cares Partners offers help with rental assistance to Oklahomans

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The coronavirus pandemic has thrown setback after setback at people all over the world. Thousands of Americans have lost their jobs and now struggle to pay their rent.

Stephanie Lugo is among those affected.

“Since the pandemic I’ve lost a good job and have just been having a rough time,” said Lugo.

She came to the Ardmore public library seeking help with her rental assistance application.

The Oklahoma Community Cares Partners is A new organization created to help people like Stephanie.

“We operate with the state of Oklahoma, the city of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma County and Cleveland County to be able to help people from across the state with rent and utilities,” says CCP State 75 team director Alyssa Loveless.

The CCP uses funds provided by the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help those who have been affected by the pandemic, a definition that applies to a wide variety of issues.

“Increased virtual learning expenses, being quarantined or off work because of a COVID positive test now with the new delta variant were seeing people have to close down,” Loveless said.

The CCP has been able to provide help to renters in all 77 of Oklahoma Counties.

“What they’re doing today is truly a blessing for a lot of people in this community because its really been a hard time for everybody” said Lugo.

Despite all they’ve done there are many across the state still struggling. The CCP wants to be sure that everyone who is in need is able to apply.

“On our website OKCCP.org is our application as well as our events calendar so any application stations we have” Loveless said.

The rental assistance can last up to 15 months so that people have time to make adjustments.

“This is truly a blessing,” said Lugo. “To be able to get back on my feet and get a better job without having to worry and stress and just live a normal life.”

