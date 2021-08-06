Texoma Local
Heating Up, Wind Cranks Up This Weekend

Full-bore August Heat Returns
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
An upper level short wave brought thunderstorms with heavy rain to Texoma today, mainly west of Highway with much less rain (if any) over our eastern sector. The rain leaves the forecast, thankfully most of the haze is gone too, and we move into a sunny, windy and hot weekend. Highs will be in the mid 90s Friday and the upper 90s Sat-Sunday. Feels like temperatures will run around 105 by Saturday and beyond.

No significant chance of rain is seen through the middle of next week. Summer’s heat is back in the saddle!

Forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy

Saturday: Sunny, Hot and Windy

Sunday: Sunny, Hot and Windy

Monday: Sunny, Hot and Windy

Tuesday: Sunny, Hot and Windy

Wednesday: Hot and breezy

Thursday: Sunny and hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12

