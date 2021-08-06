Heating Up, Wind Cranks Up This Weekend
Full-bore August Heat Returns
An upper level short wave brought thunderstorms with heavy rain to Texoma today, mainly west of Highway with much less rain (if any) over our eastern sector. The rain leaves the forecast, thankfully most of the haze is gone too, and we move into a sunny, windy and hot weekend. Highs will be in the mid 90s Friday and the upper 90s Sat-Sunday. Feels like temperatures will run around 105 by Saturday and beyond.
No significant chance of rain is seen through the middle of next week. Summer’s heat is back in the saddle!
Forecast:
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy
Saturday: Sunny, Hot and Windy
Sunday: Sunny, Hot and Windy
Monday: Sunny, Hot and Windy
Tuesday: Sunny, Hot and Windy
Wednesday: Hot and breezy
Thursday: Sunny and hot
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12