Less Haze, More Heat

The steering winds forecast shows the storm track shifting north and a new high pressure zone pushing up from the south, this will make for hotter conditions than we saw most of this week, but below 100 degrees. We have yet to see 100 this year!

We have entered a regime of stronger winds and less haze as well, frequent gusts into the 20-mph range the next few days will help to keep the air stirred up and air pollution concerns have diminished.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures creep gradually upward as the soil dries out and upper high pressure gets a little stronger, but it still looks like we’ll remain below 100 degrees through the 7-Day Forecast.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Hot and Breezy

Sunday: Hot and Breezy

Monday: Hot and Breezy

Tuesday: Sunny and very hot

Wednesday: Sunny and very hot

Thursday: Sunny and very hot

Friday: Sunny and very hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12