Members of Love County sheriffs department deputized as federal officers

By Kemper Ball
Updated: 29 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Members of the Love County Sheriff Department have some new responsibilities. On Wednesday select officers were deputized with the bureau of Indian affairs making them federal officers.

Since the McGirt decision law enforcement in Oklahoma has had to navigate a complicated jurisdiction.

The ruling has made it difficult to act on potential crimes without a special law enforcement commission with tribal authority.

“If an officer does not have an SLEC and are not cross deputized with Lighthorse or some other police agency through the nations their hands are pretty much tied as far as doing anything inside Indian country,” said Love County sheriff Marty Grisham.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has now made it easier for them to act. A major crimes test was administered followed by a background check of the officers.

Sheriff Marty Grisham, undersheriff Andy Cumberledge, and 5 additional officers are now permitted to act on native land.

“Before we would have to call a federal officer or a Lighthorse officer who is commissioned federally,” said Cumberledge. “Now crossing with the BIA we can investigate those crimes ourselves.”

The partnership also provides protection from federal lawsuits to the officers included.

Love County becomes the third county in the state to make this partnership, joining Johnston and Leflore counties.

But other departments are likely following their lead.

“They are working with the Chickasaw nation as well as the Choctaw nation to get these cross deputations with these agencies and eventually maybe the special law enforcement commission” said Grisham.

The plan is for more officers to be deputized as soon as they are able

