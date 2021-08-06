Texoma Local
‘Put on your mask!’ Gloria Estefan reimagines hit song for PSA

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT
MIAMI BEACH (CNN) - A catchy, classic dance tune is being used to inspire Miami Beach residents to mask up and vaccinate.

A new public service announcement by the City of Miami Beach features Gloria Estefan singing “Put on your mask” to the tune of her 1989 hit “Get on Your Feet.”

Estefan partnered with the city to make the video. They hope it encourages everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks.

The video also features rapper-producer DJ Khaled and Miami Beach Police Chief richard clements.

Masks are currently required in all the city’s indoor city facilities.

The state of Florida is currently an epicenter of a COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

