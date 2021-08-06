Texoma Local
SOSU opens fall football camp

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Football has arrived at Southeastern, as the Storm took the practice field for the first time this year.

After no fall season in 2020 and the most unique spring practice schedule ever, Southeastern football returned to Paul Laird Field on Friday for its traditional Fall Camp in preparation for the 2021 season.

The excitement for the return to action was noticeable as, aside from a set of spring scrimmages, the team has not competed in games that count since November of 2019.

The large returning class hit the practice field ready to go with a sharpness and intensity that the newcomers were quick to pick up on.

