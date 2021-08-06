Texoma Local
Tishomingo to vote on sales tax increase for new water treatment plant

By Mike Rogers
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT
TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Citizens of Tishomingo will vote next week on whether to increase the sales tax rate they pay in the city from 3 percent to 4 percent.

If the bump is approved, the revenue that sole one percent increase would generate would go toward a new water treatment plant for the city.

“One of the issues we had in the past is we didn’t have the water capacity to fulfill their needs,” said Tishomingo City Manager Troy Golden. “One thing I like to stress is this gives the city the chance for economic growth.”

The vote will be held Aug. 10.

Golden said given Tishomingo’s growth in population the city had “out grown the old plant.” He said this will give the city a higher capacity of water.

Garlen Wilson works in Tishomingo and said he doesn’t mind paying a little extra for better water, in fact, he thinks it would save him money in the long run.

“I probably wouldn’t buy a case of water every week,” Wilson said. “Certain areas you can tell with new pipes, with the water that it’s a little cleaner in it. But the old pipes you can tell it has a little gunk it feels like in it.”

The plant, if approved, would function for 30 years for the city and construction could start within a year.

There’s no estimate on how much that plant will cost but Golden says it’s not the only investment they’re making to improve water quality.

“We are about to start a waste water treatment plant August 30th which is going to be a great addition for our community,” Golden said.

