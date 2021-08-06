Texoma Local
US Marshals join search for murder suspect and his girlfriend

The US Marshals are actively searching for a wanted murder suspect in Ladonia after a father of 3 was brutally shot, and killed
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LADONIA, Texas (KXII) - The US Marshals are actively searching for a wanted murder suspect in Ladonia after a father of three was brutally shot, and killed.

The US Marshals, Texas Rangers, and several local agencies are actively looking for Justin Marquiwis Cuba and now his girlfriend, Carmen Taylor, who law enforcement believe to be somewhere together.

“All local law enforcement has been notified, there’s been a BOLO and arrest warrants for murder in the first degree,” said Ladonia Police Chief Howard Day. “We’re hoping to bring them to justice soon.”

Police say early Tuesday morning outside the Texoma Housing Authority complex in Ladonia, Cuba fired 30 bullets at 48-year-old JC Campbell, killing the father of three and long-term boyfriend to Kristie Phifer.

“We’ve been together a long time- might as well have been married,” Phifer said.

Phifer and Campbell have been together for 19 years, and she had hoped for many more.

“He would give the shirt off his back to anybody and for something like this to happen, it shouldn’t have happened,” said Phifer.

Friday, Phifer is holding a balloon release vigil for Campbell with the hopes that she and his family can stay together during this tragic loss.

“I have to be (strong), he’s got his daughter and his brother here,” Phifer said. “I have to be strong for them.”

Chief Day says he’s working to get counseling for the victims family, and witnesses who experienced the shooting.

“Ladonia is a small town- 650 people,” Chief day told News 12. “There’s family that have been here for generations, everybody knows everybody, all our kids go to school together. So we reached out to local and regional support group networks; the Fannin County Crisis Center, the American Redcross, to bring crisis counseling to help begin the healing process.”

Police say Cuba and Taylor are in a grey, or silver four door car possibly with dealer tags.

Campbell’s sister is also holding a balloon release in Dallas Friday evening, for family members who could not make it to Ladonia.

