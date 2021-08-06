WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - The Whitewright Tigers are gearing up for another season under head coach Kevin Wiggins and expectations remain the same.

”Here in Whitewright the expectations are always playoffs,” Wiggins said. “That’s kind of the first step. As a program, you know we always want to win that first game.”

The Tigers lose four all-district players from last year’s squad but return plenty of guys that saw significant playing time in 2020.

”We’re going to actually have to kick it into gear and not play around all the time,” defensive end Jeremiah Ballard said. “Actually, you know, get ready and put some work in.”

”Honestly our team needs to buckle down, have some fun,” lineman Jax Gage said. “We need to work on growing together physically and mentally.”

”We’re going to really have to have some guys step up and replace those four seniors starters that were difference makers,” Wiggins said. “Kaden Carraway, he was coming off a first team All-District performance at quarterback last year. He kind of gets us lined up and gets us lined up and gets us in positions to be successful. He’s really going to have to do a good job of getting some of those younger players in the right position and leading our offense down the field.

In a district that features Gunter, Bells, and Leonard, coach Wiggins knows there are no gimmes.

”I think that if you establish the run offensively, stop the run defensively, your always going to give yourself a chance to compete,” Wiggins said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.