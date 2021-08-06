Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were able to get her out of the tank with a harness and helped her down the ladder to safety.(City of Athens / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (Gray News) – A woman went for a night swim Thursday inside a 70-foot high water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water.

According to the City of Athens, retired police officer Doug Duren lives nearby and saw the woman break into a fence barrier and climb a ladder to the top of the tank.

The city said a contractor re-painted the tank this week and failed to secure the hatch at the time.

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were able to get her out with a harness and helped her down the ladder to safety.

“We appreciate the neighbors and Mr. Duren who contacted authorities, because we could have had a very different outcome,” Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.

Employees with the wastewater department drained the tank overnight so it could be sanitized.

The woman is undergoing a mental evaluation.

Athens firefighters rescued a woman tonight who was swimming inside a 70-foot high water tank filled with 350,000...

Posted by City of Athens, Alabama (Public Relations) on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion and fire was reported Thursday morning at H&P Farms in Mead, Oklahoma.
Man burned in explosion, fire at Bryan Co. marijuana grow site
Calera police found 31-year-old Tiffani Hill and 42-year-old John Donato dead in their home...
Names released in Calera double murder-suicide
A Texoma family is stuck in Mexico tonight after they were kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight...
Texoma family kicked off Spirit Airlines flight over mask
Lindsley Cravens is charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex last August.
Denison man convicted in Sherman apartment murder
Jeremy GIrty
Healdton father in jail for murder in drunk driving crash that killed 10-year-old son

Latest News

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of...
US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
Part of a Maui mansion is seen from a street in Kihei, Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The...
$45M mansion sale reflects hot Hawaii real estate market
A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire
Five children died in a house fire in Illinois.
Aerials of deadly Illinois fire