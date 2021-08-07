Goodwill Industries hosts 3rd annual back to school bash

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Goodwill Industries in Sherman held their 3rd annual Back to School Bash Saturday afternoon.

Vendors from all over the community came out to Goodwill on Lamar Street in Sherman to pass out school supplies to students and parents.

“They have something to give to the students to help ease the burden maybe on the parents for buying supplies so we’ve asked all of our vendors to come out today to bring supplies to give to the students so we just think it’s a win win all around,” Vice President of marketing and communications at Goodwill Industries Sarah Pierce said.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and the Children’s Advocacy Center were a in attendance at the event to help inform students the importance of situations when it comes to bullies and being safe.

Principal at Sherman Middle School, Amy Porter, said this was a great way to get involved and meet future students.

“Our Sherman community has a great outreach I mean our community is amazing we have great people and a lot of people don’t know all the things we do to help people and I want to be a part of that and our school wants to be a part of that and it just helps our kids see that everybody cares about them and wants the best for them,” Porter said.

Sherman ISD starts back in the classroom on August 18th and with the start date just around the corner, school supplies are in demand.

The vendors that came passed out supplies like folders, crayons, glue sticks and other items that students might need.

“It’s really just that the energy the fun the collective collaboration of everybody,” Pierce said.

With this weekend being tax free weekend and Grayson county schools starting up soon, Pierce said this was the perfect weekend to host their annual event.

Denison and Sherman schools have announced masks will be optional as they are following Governor Abbott’s executive order prohibiting government entities from requiring face coverings.

“We hope to have a community based outreach with them also give back and come into our schools and help our students and staff,” Porter said.

