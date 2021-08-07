Gunter Tigers

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - How high are expectations in Gunter? After coming up off a trip to the state semifinals with most of their key players coming back, the buzz around this team is sky high.

“I would say that we probably have the most talent this year out of all the teams that have come through Gunter,” quarterback Hut Graham said. “I think talent all around, outside, slot, quarterback, running backs and even our line.”

“We have a lot of returners,” center Sean McClure said. “A lot of guys know what we are doing. We have a lot of speed and talent.”

“Potentially we have a lot of talent,” head coach Jake Fieszel said. “Are we going to be a great team? That all remains to be seen. The best team is usually the one that wins on Friday night, it’s not the best collection of players. So we have to make sure we do our part and come together as a team and play like a team.”

Playing like a team is something the Tigers usually do pretty well. They have two recent state championships in the trophy case, they have speed all over the field, and they have more big game experience than most.

“Experience is something that we need to use to our advantage,” Fieszel said. “We have a lot of guys that have had a lot of snaps. Fighting complacency, and making sure that we come out here and commit to the process and what it takes to be a champion, we have to do the little things right. If we do those things, we have a chance to win each and every Friday night.”

