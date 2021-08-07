Huck’s Catfish closed for COVID exposure

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A favorite Texoma restaurant is temporarily closed for COVID exposure.

“No other explanation only that they will be closed till the 17th,” said Coffin.

Bertha Coffin visited Huck’s Catfish Tuesday with her daughter, son-in-law and 2-year-old grandchild.

Wednesday evening, the restaurant posted on Facebook saying “Due to COVID exposure, we opted to close today and will reopen August 17th. We apologize to you all and ask for your patience and understanding during this time.”

A Texoma favorite announced their closure on Facebook Wednesday evening. A local woman shares her concerns. (KXII)

“That is not sufficient. When did you realize that you all had COVID?” said Coffin.

Coffin said the post left her worried for her family’s safety.

According to the CDC, health departments hold the responsibility for contact tracing if they feel it is necessary. It’s a case by case thing, but the restaurant is not liable.

“I want an explanation, I want to know when did it start, how long did that person, was that person sick,” said Coffin.

This week, active COVID cases in Texoma increased by more than 700 cases since last week.

It’s something Coffin worries we might start seeing again: closures due to COVID-19.

She said she hopes restaurants handle cases responsibly by shutting down when there are active cases or exposures.

“Oh I’m glad that they did that, that’s being responsible, but still doesn’t answer the question when did it start,” said Coffin.

News 12 reached out to the Denison restaurant for comment, but so far no one has gotten back.

Both Texas and Oklahoma are allowing full capacity in all businesses and building, and no statewide mask mandates have been issued.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.