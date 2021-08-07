Texoma Local
Superior Track shines at TAAF state meet

Superior Track Club prepares for the State Meet
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several area athletes competed in the TAAF state track meet with Superior Track Club. Here are the results from the TAAF State games.

Boys 14 shotput- Braden Ulmer placed 1st of 36th with a toss of 40-05.00 and brought home a state championship

Boys 8u 50m dash-Noah Ewing made it to the finals and placed 6th of 38 with a time of 8.09

Boys 8u 4x100 relay- The team of Zane Owens, Delton Wimbish, Bailin Lawrence, and Noah Ewing placed 16th of 30 with a time of 1:07.32

Girls 12u 4x100 relay- The team of Kaytrian Whitfield, Dunayesha Mapps, Xakayla Cox, and Denaja Henderson placed 18th of 27 with a time of 58.18

Boys 6u 100m dash- Trevyn “poppa” Mundine placed 9th of 38 with a time of 17.23

Boys 12u 100m dash- C.J. Chapman placed 15th of 46 with a time of 13.49

Girls 14u shotput- Gianna Boyd-Joiner placed 27th of 39 with a toss of 26-10.25

Girls 16u shotput- Kzaria Butler placed 6th of 27 with a toss of 34-6.00

Boys 16u discus- Xadavien Sims placed 5th of 32 with a throw of 124-02

Boys 14u 4x100 relay- The team of Zabraylin Wilson, Zaraylyn Jones, Braden Ulmer, and Jalen Butler placed 16th of 28 with a time of 48.81

Girls 16u 4x100 relay-The team of Kzaria Butler, Makaylia Galloway, Aniya Galloway, and Makayla Kuenzi placed 16th

Girls 16u 100m hurdles- Atlanta Fadare placed 16th of 26 with a time of 18.36

Girls 16u 100m dash- Kzaria Butler placed 15th of 41 with a time of 12.72

Girls 16u 300m hurdles- Atlanta Fadare made it to the finals and placed 6th of 25 with a time of 49.32

Boys 14u 300m hurdles-Riken Cross placed 14th of 26 with a time of 50.39

Girls 12u shotput- Jada Jones gave a toss of 17-04.00

Boys 12u shotput- Dax Kvaal placed 28th of 34 with a toss of 22-10.00

Girls 10u shotput- Diouri Jones made it to the finals and placed 5th of 25 with a toss of 20-11.00

Girls 12u long jump- Layla Flowers made it to the finals and placed 4th of 34 with a jump of 14-10.5

Boys 12u Long Jump- Michael Chapman placed 9th of 31 with a jump of 14-7.25

Boys 12u relay- The team of Davien Harris, Kaiyden Curry, Michael Chapman, and C.J. Chapman placed 10th of 24 with a time of 55.05

