ERA, Texas (KXII) -The Era Hornets are back on the field for the second season under head coach Terry Felderhoff. The Hornets saw improvement in year one, but missed out on the post season. This year, they bring back eight starters on offense and defense. It may be the same players on the field, but with a whole new look.

“We’re definitely a lot stronger than we were last year, and years previous,” said running back Alek Weaver. “And more ball smart.”

“We’re way ahead compared to last year. In knowledge with the schemes we’re trying to get across,” said coach Felderhoff. “Also, just physically. They are much stronger than they were a year ago.”

The Hornets are hoping the work they put in this off season will pay off for them this fall but have their work cut out for them. The defending state champion Windthorst is in their district, along with Muenster, Petrolia, and Chico. The foundation for the process is on the ground, so now, it’s time to build.

“You do things right, you let it develop. You actually put the time in, to do things right, it pays off, and it keeps paying off,” said Felderhoff.

“Just perform in the games. We are going through all of these plays, we’re getting better, we’re getting experience,” said safety Landen Weaver. “The next thing is to transfer it onto the field.”

