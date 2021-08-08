Texoma Local
Girl, 4, fatally shot after another child finds gun in Chicago home

By WLS Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - A 4-year-old Chicago girl died after being shot in the chest when a gun in the hands of another child went off accidentally.

Police say a child found a gun in a Chicago home around 6 p.m. Thursday and accidentally fired. The bullet hit 4-year-old Makalah McKay in the chest. She didn’t survive the trip to the hospital.

“That baby should be still here – 4 years old,” said crisis responder Andrew Holmes.

Makalah McKay, 4, was shot in the chest after another child found a gun in a Chicago home and accidentally fired. She died before arriving at the hospital.(Source: Family photo, WLS via CNN)

Makalah’s mother was inconsolable, being comforted as best she could by Pastor Donovan Price.

“In this situation, when it happens, time basically stops,” he said.

According to police, a visiting family member had the gun, inside a bag, in the home.

An adult at the scene was taken in for questioning, but police did not provide any further details.

The investigation is ongoing.

