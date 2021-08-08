Oil spill in Southern Oklahoma

STEPHENS COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - Crews in Southern Oklahoma are working to clean up after an oil spill in Foster.

Representatives from Ovintiv told News 12 the leak was identified near the Hunter Central Tank Battery, on East County road 1650 in Stephens County.

An emergency response team was quickly deployed and they were able to get the spill under control quickly.

The cause for the leak is still under investigation.

