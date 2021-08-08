One arrested, two dead after crash in Hunt County

COMMERCE, Texas (KXII) - Two people dead and one person in custody after a crash in hunt county Saturday morning.

It happened on Highway 50 just north of Commerce and South of Ladonia in Hunt County.

Troopers say a driver was parked the the middle of the road, asleep at the wheel. A semi truck swerved around it and rolled several times.

Both people in the 18 wheeler were killed. The driver was uninjured and arrested for two counts of intoxicated manslaughter.

