TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -After making the playoffs for the first time in program history back in 2019, the Trenton Tigers are now looking for their third straight postseason appearance.

”The summer was pretty quick and everything but we had a lot of kids coming up and working out and everything. Always asking questions about when we can start working out, when we can do this, when we can do that,” said Tigers head coach Josh Shipman. “We just had a lot of kids, from the time we let out, being here everyday on their own working out and doing a lot of different things.”

The Tigers head into the upcoming season as a very young squad after losing 16 seniors from last year’s team.

”These young guys have gotten a taste of that. They know that’s kind of what’s expected of them now but they’re still having to feel out the process of coming junior high, coming from JV to a varsity team and it’s going to take a little bit of time,” said Shipman.

”Us sophomores and juniors and incoming freshman have to set it up a lot this year,” said Trenton offensive lineman Gage Savage. “A lot of hard work and time and hard practice and going full speed each and every time.”

”They’ve been getting up there. They’ve been on the starting line. They’ve been working their butt off,” said Conner Martin, Trenton linebacker. “They’ve been trying hard because they know they need to step up and they need to be there for us because we need them.”

Trenton does bring back a number of starters on the defensive side of ball and coach Shipman will lean on his defense early while the offense goes through its growing pains.

”As long as those guys can come together, continue to improve, stay healthy with some luck, by the time district starts I feel pretty good that we’ll have a good chance to be back in the tournament again this year,” said Shipman.

