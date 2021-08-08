Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during the gold medal match in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ‘88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

Serbia beat South Korea for the bronze medal.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma favorite announced their closure on Facebook Wednesday evening. A local woman shares...
Huck’s Catfish closed for COVID exposure
The US Marshals are actively searching for a wanted murder suspect in Ladonia after a father of...
US Marshals join search for murder suspect and his girlfriend
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Calera police found 31-year-old Tiffani Hill and 42-year-old John Donato dead in their home...
Names released in Calera double murder-suicide
Lindsley Cravens is charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex last August.
Denison man gets 40 years in Sherman apartment murder

Latest News

Two people dead and one person in custody after a crash in hunt county Saturday morning.
One arrested, two dead after crash in Hunt County
Representatives from Ovintiv told News 12 the leak was identified near the Hunter Central Tank...
Oil spill in Southern Oklahoma
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing the end of a state impeachment inquiry.
Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case