Ada woman accused of animal cruelty after dog found dead

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada woman is wanted for animal cruelty after police say they found her dog dead in her home.

Ada police responded to Courtney Lofton’s home on West 4th Street in late June for a welfare check.

Court documents state neighbors called the police because they hadn’t seen Lofton in about a month. Court documents state other neighbors told officers they had seen a small dog popping up in the window.

When officers checked it out, they found the home to be uninhabitable.

“Officers said it was very hot in the house,” Ada Police Detective David Cowans said. “There was no AC on. They estimated the temp to be around 90 degrees... They said the house was in very bad shape. Didn’t appear like there was anything liveable in there. A very foul smell of feces and stuff.”

Cowans said part of that smell was Lofton’s dead dog.

“The dog appeared to be there for a little while,” Cowans said. “It was decomposing.”

Cowans said later police spoke to Lofton, who confirmed the dead dog was hers.

“Officers made contact with the resident that lives at the house. She advised she was out of town, that her sister was watching the dog.”

Cowans tried to talk to the sister, but couldn’t reach her. He tried to talk to Lofton again, but she didn’t return his calls. Ada police filed a warrant for Lofton. She’s accused of animal cruelty.

“Because its ultimately the owners responsibility to take care of her dog,” Cowans said. “We could not verify that she had somebody assigned to watch the dog.”

Cowans said no one is living at the house now and the police department hasn’t been able to reach Lofton. But since Lofton hired an attorney, Cowan says she knows about the charge.

KXII reached out to Lofton’s lawyer but didn’t hear back.

