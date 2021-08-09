Caddo Masons donate $1,000 worth of school supplies

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - A masonic lodge donated school and cleaning supplies to their local school district Monday.

Caddo Masonic Lodge #3 raised over $1,000, the most they’ve raised in the past 8 years.

Those proceeds purchased school supplies and cleaning items for Caddo schools.

They said half the money came straight from lodge member’s pockets. The other half was matched by the Oklahoma grand lodge.

