Coalgate man arrested for child porn

George Garrison
George Garrison(OSBI)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COALGATE, Okla. (KXII) - A Coalgate man has been arrested for child porn.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says George Garrison was arrested in late July.

Agents caught the 44-year-old after his internet service provider notified authorities he’d uploaded multiple images.

They also found multiple email and social media accounts with child porn files.

Coalgate Police and the Coal County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

