COVID-19 cases rise as back to school starts

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - At first glance, a school year with in-person learning and no face mask requirement almost sounds like the typical classroom setting.

It’s especially exciting to 10-year-old Walker Taylor.

“I feel like this year is gonna be great,” said Walker Taylor.

But the upcoming school year came just as COVID cases began to rise across Texoma.

In Grayson County, there are 244 active cases as of August 6th.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children make up more than a fifth of all new coronavirus cases, leaving some parents on edge since their kids are too young for the vaccine.

“With this new variant, they’re saying there could be a higher chance for kids to get it, so I am concerned about that,” said Tim Taylor, a Denison ISD Parent.

Most local districts won’t require face masks.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott put out an executive order prohibiting schools from requiring anyone to wear a face mask.

Dallas ISD announced Monday they would require masks, even though it goes against Governor Abbott’s order

Oklahoma Governor Stitt hasn’t issued an emergency order, meaning there are no mask mandates on the other side of the red river either.

Students in Sherman and Denison don’t have a remote option.

“[I’m] a little nervous,” said Denison 2nd grader Winston Taylor. “I think they [students] should all wear masks, and they should all have sanitizer with them.”

Sherman ISD asked the same thing of its students.

“The best way to keep our schools open, and our students and staff healthy, and our parents working is to vaccinate, wear a mask indoors and actively practice social distancing and other healthy habits,” said Sherman Superintendent Dr. Hicks in a video for the district.

The Texas Education Agency said they would not require schools to contact trace, but cases must still be reported to local health departments and the state.

Dr. Hicks said Sherman plans to notify parents by email when there’s a positive case at a school.

Face masks or not, Denison 5th grader Walker Taylor said he’s just ready for the pandemic to be over.

“I really hope this year COVID ends...period.”

