Denison begins high school football practices

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets took the field for the first time on Monday under the direction of their new head coach.

Brent Whitson guided his team through it’s first practice. The Jackets are excited about getting football started up again.

”We’re anxious,” Whitson said. “We have been ready for it. You know part of the math equation is, do you do spring football and do you get those practices back in fall. At the end of the day we had a great spring. I could have stood to go last week but we’re ready to go today.”

