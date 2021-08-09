Texoma Local
Former Bryan Co. hairstylist federally charged with child sexual abuse

By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A former Bryan County hairstylist has been federally charged for child sexual abuse.

Michael Eugene Brown, known by the community as Brownie, was originally charged by the state in 2020 for 2 counts of child sexual abuse. The case was dismissed this past April due to the McGirt ruling.

The case has been picked up federally and the 54-year-old is being held until his trial begins in December on 4 counts of child sexual abuse and 4 counts of aggravated child sexual abuse.

Court documents state that Brown coerced two young brothers under the age of 12 to engage in sexual acts for years going all the way back to 2001.

The state affidavit shares that both victims came forward to police in 2019, and says they had been coerced by Brown from the time the abuse started through their senior year in high school.

The victims said Brown was a close family friend who spent a lot of time at their house.

Brown was a former hairstylist at Shear Madness in Durant. The hair salon says Brown is no longer employed there and hasn’t been since he was initially charged.

