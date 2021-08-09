Four taken to hospital in 3 car chain reaction crash on HWY 75

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Several agencies responded to a 3 car crash Sunday evening, in a construction zone.

Police say it happened in the Southbound lane on U-S HWY 75 near 121 in Van Alstyne.

Van Alstyne Police Chief Tim Barns says one car headed south slowed down in the construction zone when it was rear ended, causing a chain reaction crash involving three separate vehicles.

He says four people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital, one was flown to Medical City Plano hospital.

The highway has since been reopened, but drivers are urged to use caution when entering that construction zone.

