GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -The Gainesville Leopards head into the upcoming season looking to have a bounce back year after missing out on the playoffs in 2020 and there’s plenty of excitement going forward.

“Definitely the heart that we have and it just feels like everyone is more of a family and it’s just a great feeling,” said Harrison Dempsey, Gainesville linebacker. “We can all joke around with each other but at the end of the day we can all work hard together a one.”

Last season abnormal for many schools and COVID-19 caused Gainesville to miss several games and numerous practices Head coach James Polk believes getting that time back this season will be a difference maker for his team.

“Just being able to practice is going to be a big difference,” said Polk. “I mean the last game of the season, didn’t see the kids for almost two weeks and we had to get on the bus and play a district game to go to the playoffs. So just being able to practice I think is going to be the biggest difference and staying healthy.”

“You know we can get more reps in. We don’t have to social distance and all that,” said Gainesville offensive lineman Gavin Emerson. “Just being able to continue practicing without any breaks or interruptions in between. It’s a lot better.”

Polk says the one thing he’s certain about this season is his team’s toughness.

“The mental toughness, physical toughness, this group of kids, love the weight room. They like wrestle around. It’s just different,” said Polk. “These kids are ready to get the pads on and bring it.”

