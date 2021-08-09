Texoma Local
Hunt County man arrested for fatal DWI crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Hunt County man has been arrested for causing a crash that killed two people early Saturday morning.

DPS Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter Keith Dawson of Wolfe City, for his involvement in the crash.

Texas Highway Patrol Sergeant Kyle Bradford says it happened just before 5 a.m. on HWY 50 and County Road 4805, about five miles south of Ladonia.

He says Dawson was found inside a parked Dodge Ram pickup truck, facing the north in the southbound lane of HWY 50, asleep.

An 18-wheeler swerved to miss him, struck a ditch, and rolled several times. Both the driver and passenger of the semi died at the scene.

Dawson was arrested for two counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and one count for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

