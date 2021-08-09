Johnston County house fire could be arson, Sheriff’ says

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - A Johnston County home burned down Saturday night and the sheriff’s office is calling it suspicious.

Firefighters responded to the house on Mansion Road at around 9:30 after dispatch received calls that a house had exploded.

A former resident said the home was a wood cabin.

Fortunately no one was injured in the fire, but several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion on the scene.

Tishomingo Fire Department PIO Danny Walker said a neighbor called 911.

“I’ve heard comments from people several miles away that said that they heard an explosion.,” Walker said.

Walker said it took firefighters from Ravia, Tishomingo, and Milburn four hours to put out the blaze.

“When we got here, the home was totally involved,” Walker said. “There wasn’t anything that we could salvage from it. It was basically protecting other structures and trying to keep it from getting out into other properties, surrounding properties.”

The Johnston County Sheriff said the fire is obviously suspicious, and most likely arson, since there was no electricity, gas, or propane hooked up.

Riana Rowe used to live in the home and still takes care of it, agrees.

“I mean there was absolutely nothing,” Rowe said. “There was no gas, no propane running to it. There was no reason it could have blew up besides somebody doing it.”

Rowe said she’s thankful no one was injured in the fire, but that could have been different.

“The kids come down here,” Rowe said. “We walk down here or they walk down here. What if they were in there? What if they were running around? They could have been hurt.”

The sheriff said they’re still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.