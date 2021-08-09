Judge orders Oklahoma to resume extra jobless payments

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma judge is ordering Oklahoma to reinstate a supplemental federal unemployment assistance program that was ended in June.

Oklahoma County District Judge Anthony Bonner said in a letter late Friday to attorneys in the case that he is granting a preliminary injunction ordering the state to reinstate the program that provides additional jobless payments to the unemployed.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is not named in the lawsuit, announced in May the end of the enhanced payments in late June.

A spokesperson for the state attorney general’s office, which represented the state, said Saturday that the order is being reviewed and declined further comment.

